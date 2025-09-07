Owaisi reveals which candidate AIMIM will support for VP election

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party's support for the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, in the upcoming vice-presidential elections. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had requested Owaisi to back Justice Reddy in the polls. "@aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him," Owaisi said in a post on X

Election date Election to be held on September 9 The vice-presidential election will be held on September 9, with counting of votes and the announcement of results scheduled for the same evening. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Both alliances have asserted confidence of victory in this crucial poll, although a cursory look suggests that NDA may have the edge.

Voting details Electoral college, voting process The Vice President is elected through an indirect election by an electoral college comprising elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The election follows the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. Voting for the office is done through a secret ballot.