Owaisi reveals which candidate AIMIM will support for VP election
Owaisi said he spoke to B Sudershan Reddy

By Snehil Singh
Sep 07, 2025
10:33 am
What's the story

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party's support for the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, in the upcoming vice-presidential elections. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had requested Owaisi to back Justice Reddy in the polls. "@aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him," Owaisi said in a post on X

Twitter Post

Owaisi's announcement on X

Election date

Election to be held on September 9

The vice-presidential election will be held on September 9, with counting of votes and the announcement of results scheduled for the same evening. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Both alliances have asserted confidence of victory in this crucial poll, although a cursory look suggests that NDA may have the edge.

Voting details

Electoral college, voting process

The Vice President is elected through an indirect election by an electoral college comprising elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The election follows the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. Voting for the office is done through a secret ballot.

NDA strength

NDA's strength in Parliament

Currently, the NDA has a total of 426 members in Parliament, including 293 in the Lok Sabha and 133 in the Rajya Sabha. This number is enough to ensure that an NDA-backed candidate can be elected as Vice President. The possibility of cross-voting could further bolster their numbers, even as it could help the cause of B Sudershan Reddy of the INDIA bloc.