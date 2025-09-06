National emblem at Hazratbal: Omar Abdullah slams BJP-led J&K government

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the use of the national emblem at religious places, following a recent incident at the Hazratbal shrine. The shrine, which is home to a relic of Prophet Mohammad, was defaced by a mob during Eid-e-Milad celebrations. They targeted a plaque with the Ashoka emblem that had been installed as part of recent renovations by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

Emblem controversy Mosques, dargahs not government institutions: Abdullah Abdullah questioned the necessity of placing a national emblem at Hazratbal, saying he had never seen such an act in religious places. He stressed that mosques, dargahs, temples, and gurdwaras are not government institutions and shouldn't have government emblems. "What was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone?" he asked.

Response criticism BJP leaders call Hazratbal incident a terrorist attack The incident has sparked a political row in the region, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders calling it a terrorist attack and demanding action against those involved. Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi had called for legal action under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against the vandals. However, Abdullah slammed this response as an attempt to intimidate people instead of admitting their mistake.