Congress's 'Bidi' jab at Bihar sparks outrage, leader resigns

The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress has been mired in controversy after a post on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) drew criticism. The post, which has since been deleted, read: "Bidis and Bihar start from B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore." The statement was in reference to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's decision to cut tax on bidis from 28% to 18%, while raising taxes on cigarettes.

Backlash ensues Political leaders from various states slam Congress The post was widely seen as an insult to Bihar and its people, given the state is a major hub for bidi production. The industry employs around 70 lakh workers across India. Political leaders from various states slammed the Congress for the post. Leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar accused Congress of insulting their state, while allies in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) distanced themselves from it.

Resignation VT Balram resigns from post The controversy forced VT Balram, the head of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) social media and digital cell, to resign. Balram had been in charge of KPCC's social media since Dr P Sarin left last year to join CPI(M). He announced his resignation after the controversy escalated. The post has since been deleted and an apology issued by Kerala Congress.

BJP response BJP leaders condemn post, demand answers from Rahul Gandhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also condemned the post. BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal slammed Kerala Congress for insulting Biharis and demanded answers from Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Ajay Alok of the BJP likened Bihar to a "bidi" that destroys ecosystems when it burns. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey called the tweet disrespectful to Biharis, while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary slammed Congress for repeated insults.