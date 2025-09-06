Ajit Pawar's viral video sparks debate over governance in Maharashtra
What's the story
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar has landed in a controversy after a video of him allegedly directing an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer over an illegal mining incident went viral. The video shows Pawar calling Karnala Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anjana Krishna, asking her to stop the illegal excavation of murrum soil in Solapur's Kurdu village.
Video controversy
Pawar threatens IPS officer, asks her to stop investigation
In the video, Pawar introduces himself as the Deputy CM and orders Krishna to stop her investigation. When she doesn't recognize his voice, he threatens her with action and suggests a video call for verification. The situation escalates when local NCP workers surround Krishna, further complicating matters. The incident has sparked a debate over whether it was a case of miscommunication or misuse of power.
Defense and allegations
Miscommunication due to Pawar's brusque nature: NCP
In a statement, Pawar defended his actions saying he only wanted to ensure law and order was maintained. "Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate," he said. The NCP also claimed there was a miscommunication due to Pawar's brusque nature and local party workers' briefing.
Minister's support
Such misunderstandings are common, says Rohit Pawar
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Revenue Minister and former BJP Maharashtra chief, also defended Pawar. He said such misunderstandings are common when calling someone out of the blue. "The person on the other side is puzzled as only they know the ground situation," he said.
Family defense
Rohit Pawar defends uncle's communication style
Rohit Pawar, an MLA of NCP (SP) and Ajit's nephew, defended his uncle's communication style. He said people often misinterpret Ajit's straightforwardness as anger. "In reality, even if Ajit dada speaks casually, a new person meeting him might feel he is angry or upset," he wrote on X. The controversy has raised questions about governance and communication within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.