Ajit Pawar's viral video sparks debate over governance in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar has landed in a controversy after a video of him allegedly directing an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer over an illegal mining incident went viral. The video shows Pawar calling Karnala Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anjana Krishna, asking her to stop the illegal excavation of murrum soil in Solapur's Kurdu village.

Video controversy Pawar threatens IPS officer, asks her to stop investigation In the video, Pawar introduces himself as the Deputy CM and orders Krishna to stop her investigation. When she doesn't recognize his voice, he threatens her with action and suggests a video call for verification. The situation escalates when local NCP workers surround Krishna, further complicating matters. The incident has sparked a debate over whether it was a case of miscommunication or misuse of power.

Defense and allegations Miscommunication due to Pawar's brusque nature: NCP In a statement, Pawar defended his actions saying he only wanted to ensure law and order was maintained. "Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate," he said. The NCP also claimed there was a miscommunication due to Pawar's brusque nature and local party workers' briefing.

Minister's support Such misunderstandings are common, says Rohit Pawar Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Revenue Minister and former BJP Maharashtra chief, also defended Pawar. He said such misunderstandings are common when calling someone out of the blue. "The person on the other side is puzzled as only they know the ground situation," he said.