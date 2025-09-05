Karnataka withdraws 63 criminal cases; many tied to Shivakumar supporters
What's the story
The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to withdraw 63 criminal cases against various groups, including farmers, Dalit activists, and pro-Kannada and pro-Hindu outfits. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the state cabinet. Among the withdrawn cases are 11 related to protests by supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2019.
Case specifics
Cases related to Shivakumar's arrest withdrawn
The 11 cases were filed at Kanakapura, Sathanur, and Kodihalli police stations in Ramanagar district. The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for stone-pelting on Karnataka State Transport Corporation buses and holding protests without permission. The decision to withdraw these cases came after petitions from Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara and Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Ashok Pattan.
Twitter Post
We even withdrew cases of BJP supporters, says Shivakumar
#WATCH | On 63 criminal cases against farmers, students & Kannada agitators withdrawn, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar says, "We have withdrawn cases of BJP supporters, we have withdrawn cases of Kannada agitators, we have withdrawn cases of water agitators, we have withdrawn… pic.twitter.com/JKbHvRIceE— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025
Additional withdrawals
Other cases withdrawn by the cabinet
Apart from Shivakumar's case, the cabinet also withdrew a case against his brother DK Suresh's supporters. The supporters had gheraoed the then chief minister after being excluded from a ceremony to garland BR Ambedkar's statue. Four cases related to protests against internal reservation for Scheduled Caste members in Shivamogga district in 2023 were also withdrawn. These protests involved stone-pelting and assaulting officials near former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence.
Opposition response
BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan slams government
Reacting to the cabinet's decision, Bharatiya Janata Party leader CN Ashwath Narayan slammed the government for misusing its power. He said, "The High Court has made it clear that you cannot misuse or abuse your power to withdraw cases." Narayan added that instead of withdrawing cases, accused persons should face trial and come out clean. "This is not fair. They are working for themselves, not for the welfare of others," he alleged.