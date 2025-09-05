Karnataka withdraws 63 criminal cases; many tied to Shivakumar supporters

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to withdraw 63 criminal cases against various groups, including farmers, Dalit activists, and pro-Kannada and pro-Hindu outfits. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the state cabinet. Among the withdrawn cases are 11 related to protests by supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2019.

Case specifics Cases related to Shivakumar's arrest withdrawn The 11 cases were filed at Kanakapura, Sathanur, and Kodihalli police stations in Ramanagar district. The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for stone-pelting on Karnataka State Transport Corporation buses and holding protests without permission. The decision to withdraw these cases came after petitions from Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara and Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Ashok Pattan.

Twitter Post We even withdrew cases of BJP supporters, says Shivakumar #WATCH | On 63 criminal cases against farmers, students & Kannada agitators withdrawn, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar says, "We have withdrawn cases of BJP supporters, we have withdrawn cases of Kannada agitators, we have withdrawn cases of water agitators, we have withdrawn… pic.twitter.com/JKbHvRIceE — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

Additional withdrawals Other cases withdrawn by the cabinet Apart from Shivakumar's case, the cabinet also withdrew a case against his brother DK Suresh's supporters. The supporters had gheraoed the then chief minister after being excluded from a ceremony to garland BR Ambedkar's statue. Four cases related to protests against internal reservation for Scheduled Caste members in Shivamogga district in 2023 were also withdrawn. These protests involved stone-pelting and assaulting officials near former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence.