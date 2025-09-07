MP: Police vehicle plunges into river; 1 officer dead, 2 missing

Body of 1 officer recovered

After more than 12 hours of searching on Sunday morning, the body of Ashok Sharma (Unhel police station in-charge) was found.

The other two officers—Sub-Inspector Madanlal and constable Aarti Pal—are still missing and presumed drowned.

Rescue teams with drones, cranes, and divers have been working nonstop but haven't located the submerged car or the missing officers yet due to tough river conditions.