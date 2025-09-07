Next Article
MP: Police vehicle plunges into river; 1 officer dead, 2 missing
On Saturday night in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a police car carrying three officers crashed off a bridge near Ramghat and plunged into the fast-moving Shipra River while returning from a case.
The vehicle reportedly lost control near an unbarricaded stretch, hit a pillar, and was swept away by strong currents.
Body of 1 officer recovered
After more than 12 hours of searching on Sunday morning, the body of Ashok Sharma (Unhel police station in-charge) was found.
The other two officers—Sub-Inspector Madanlal and constable Aarti Pal—are still missing and presumed drowned.
Rescue teams with drones, cranes, and divers have been working nonstop but haven't located the submerged car or the missing officers yet due to tough river conditions.