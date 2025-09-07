Next Article
Punjab floods: Heavy rain in past 24 hours
Punjab's been hit by some intense rain, with Ludhiana seeing the most at 81.2mm on Saturday—Amritsar and Patiala got drenched too.
Flooding has caused real trouble in districts like Ludhiana and Tarn Taran.
Situation improving; relief teams out
Water levels at Pong and Bhakra dams have dropped a bit, giving officials a breather to shore up weak riverbanks.
Meanwhile, Punjab Milkfed is still getting milk to people—even using boats when needed—and is pushing for extra funds to support farmers and keep essentials flowing to affected families.
Relief teams are also out repairing flood barriers and helping communities get back on their feet.