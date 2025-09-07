Fuel prices: Check today's rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Fuel prices stayed the same on September 7, 2025, with no changes announced by Oil Marketing Companies.
Petrol and diesel rates are reviewed daily at 6am based on global oil trends and currency shifts—so if you're filling up in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Hyderabad, there's nothing new to report this morning.
Prices vary across cities
Prices still vary depending on where you are: In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai drivers pay more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel per liter.
Hyderabad tops the chart with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.
Over in Kolkata, petrol is ₹103.94 (diesel: ₹90.76), while Bengaluru sees petrol at ₹102.92 (diesel: ₹89.02).
Local taxes and global market swings keep things different from city to city!