Fuel prices: Check today's rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Prices vary across cities

Prices still vary depending on where you are: In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.

Mumbai drivers pay more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel per liter.

Hyderabad tops the chart with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.

Over in Kolkata, petrol is ₹103.94 (diesel: ₹90.76), while Bengaluru sees petrol at ₹102.92 (diesel: ₹89.02).

Local taxes and global market swings keep things different from city to city!