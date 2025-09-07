Next Article
Mumbai: One dead, 5 injured in electrocution during Ganesh visarjan
Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai's Sakinaka area took a heartbreaking turn on Saturday when a high-tension wire fell on Khairani Road.
One person lost their life and five others were injured, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to authorities.
Similar incident in Andhra Pradesh last week
Just last week, a Ganesh festival event in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh saw a tractor accident that killed four people and left one critically hurt.
Local officials visited the site and hospital, promising support for those affected.
Both incidents are somber reminders to stay alert during big celebrations.