How farmer turned crop-spraying drone into lifeline during Punjab floods

Now, Chahal is advocating for professional rescue drones

Chahal's quick thinking brought real help where it was needed most, even reaching remote villages that were cut off by the floods.

He did hit some roadblocks when mobile networks failed in remote spots, but he's not stopping there—he's now pushing for professional rescue drones that can work beyond network limits and carry bigger loads.

If approved by district officials, this could make disaster relief faster and smarter in the future.