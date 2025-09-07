How farmer turned crop-spraying drone into lifeline during Punjab floods
When floods hit Punjab, Jagjeevan Singh Chahal—a farmer from Gurdaspur—turned his crop-spraying drone into a lifeline.
He used it to drop dry rations right onto rooftops, helping families stuck by rising waters get supplies with almost no wastage.
Chahal said the top-down drops worked smoothly within about 1.5km, as long as there was mobile network.
Now, Chahal is advocating for professional rescue drones
Chahal's quick thinking brought real help where it was needed most, even reaching remote villages that were cut off by the floods.
He did hit some roadblocks when mobile networks failed in remote spots, but he's not stopping there—he's now pushing for professional rescue drones that can work beyond network limits and carry bigger loads.
If approved by district officials, this could make disaster relief faster and smarter in the future.