Goa: Controversial judge, husband involved in scuffle at restaurant
A parking dispute at a popular North Goa restaurant on Friday evening turned heated between a visiting Uttar Pradesh judge, her husband, and the eatery's staff.
The couple said they were abused and pushed by the staff after confusion over paid parking.
The judge also alleged that the incident was meant to outrage her modesty.
FIRs filed from both sides
Goa Police have registered FIRs from both sides—one from the judge against the staff for assault and intimidation, and a counter-complaint from the restaurant team accusing the couple of abuse and wrongful restraint.
Investigations are ongoing as police try to sort out what really happened during this tense exchange.