Punjab flood losses touch ₹13,500 crore, seeks central aid

Health facilities and schools also affected

Over 1,200 rural roads and nearly 70 bridges need repairs after being damaged in districts like Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

Market yards worth about ₹900 crore were hit hard too—making it tough for farmers to sell their produce.

Health facilities saw losses of ₹780 crore and schools suffered damages of around ₹540 crore.

A central team is now reviewing all the losses to decide on relief measures for Punjab.