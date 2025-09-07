Next Article
Punjab flood losses touch ₹13,500 crore, seeks central aid
Punjab is reeling from major floods recently, with damages estimated at a staggering ₹13,500 crore. Rural roads, bridges, and farmland have taken the biggest hit.
The state has urgently requested ₹1,900 crore from the central government to support farmers who lost their crops during this tough time.
Health facilities and schools also affected
Over 1,200 rural roads and nearly 70 bridges need repairs after being damaged in districts like Amritsar and Gurdaspur.
Market yards worth about ₹900 crore were hit hard too—making it tough for farmers to sell their produce.
Health facilities saw losses of ₹780 crore and schools suffered damages of around ₹540 crore.
A central team is now reviewing all the losses to decide on relief measures for Punjab.