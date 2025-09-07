Next Article
Punjab farmers' cotton crop damaged in rains
Punjab's cotton farmers are having a tough time this season—over 20,000 acres of crops have been damaged by nonstop rain, especially in the Malwa region.
Mansa district alone saw more than 13,500 acres go underwater.
The soggy fields mean a higher risk of fungal diseases and pink bollworm pests, so hopes for a good harvest are fading fast.
Fazilka lost about 6,400 acres of cotton to waterlogging after heavy downpours in early August, hitting areas like Saidanwali and Khuian Sarwar just as picking began.
CAO Jagdish Singh noted Bathinda was spared the worst but still faces cloudy weather issues.
Agriculture teams are on the ground advising farmers on quick fixes like draining water and protecting against pests.