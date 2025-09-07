Punjab farmers' cotton crop damaged in rains India Sep 07, 2025

Punjab's cotton farmers are having a tough time this season—over 20,000 acres of crops have been damaged by nonstop rain, especially in the Malwa region.

Mansa district alone saw more than 13,500 acres go underwater.

The soggy fields mean a higher risk of fungal diseases and pink bollworm pests, so hopes for a good harvest are fading fast.