Haryana floods: 2 people missing after tractor falls into drain India Sep 07, 2025

Haryana is facing major floods right now, with over 3,000 villages hit hard by heavy rains and overflowing canals.

On Saturday, things took a tragic turn in Ambala's Dukheri village when a tractor carrying bricks and four people flipped into an overflowing drain—despite locals warning them not to cross.

Two people were rescued, but search teams are still looking for the other two.