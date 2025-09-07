Next Article
Haryana floods: 2 people missing after tractor falls into drain
Haryana is facing major floods right now, with over 3,000 villages hit hard by heavy rains and overflowing canals.
On Saturday, things took a tragic turn in Ambala's Dukheri village when a tractor carrying bricks and four people flipped into an overflowing drain—despite locals warning them not to cross.
Two people were rescued, but search teams are still looking for the other two.
Farmers struggling, over 1.8 lakh have reported crop losses
Floodwaters have reached up to five feet in places like Hisar, Sirsa, and Ambala, forcing many families to evacuate.
The state's disaster response teams are busy with rescues across the region.
Farmers are especially struggling—over 1.8 lakh have already reported crop losses online and are hoping for government help as the situation continues.