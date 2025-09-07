Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh skips hearing in castration case again
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, was exempted from appearing before the CBI court in Panchkula on Friday—he'd already skipped the last one on August 14.
Out on parole since August 4 with strict movement limits, Singh faces serious accusations of forcing male followers to undergo castration.
Meanwhile, his co-accused showed up as required.
Defense pushes for speedy trial
The defense is urging things to move faster since this case has dragged on for years.
During the resumed hearing, a prosecution witness deposed and another victim-witness was called in, with backups ready just in case.
The court also arranged for a key whistleblower based in the US to give video testimony next time because of travel and security issues.
The next big date to watch: September 25, when more evidence will be collected.