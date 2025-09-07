Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh skips hearing in castration case again

Defense pushes for speedy trial

The defense is urging things to move faster since this case has dragged on for years.

During the resumed hearing, a prosecution witness deposed and another victim-witness was called in, with backups ready just in case.

The court also arranged for a key whistleblower based in the US to give video testimony next time because of travel and security issues.

The next big date to watch: September 25, when more evidence will be collected.