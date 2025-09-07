Delhi lawyers on indefinite strike against video-call testimonies
Delhi's district court lawyers have gone on an indefinite strike after a new order let police officers testify from their stations via video call, instead of showing up in person.
This move breaks a past promise by Home Minister Amit Shah for physical appearances.
The Bar Council of India wants the strike called off, pointing to Supreme Court rulings that make such strikes illegal without its nod.
Lawyers fear remote testimonies could compromise justice
The strike is slowing down court cases, leaving undertrial prisoners and victims waiting longer for justice.
Lawyers worry that letting police testify remotely could open the door to unfair trials or outside influence, making it harder for accused people to defend themselves.
At its core, this clash is about balancing tech-driven efficiency with the need for open and transparent courts—something that affects anyone who cares about fair trials.