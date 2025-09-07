Himachal: 17 die in Manimahesh Yatra landslide; yatra resumes
Seventeen people lost their lives during this year's Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain and landslides cut off the pilgrimage route.
Most deaths were due to lack of oxygen and severe cold.
The yatra, which began on August 16, was temporarily suspended on August 25 following rains and landslides.
Over 99% of stranded pilgrims rescued
Even with blocked roads and bad weather, over 99% of nearly 15,000 stranded pilgrims were rescued thanks to joint efforts by local authorities.
Massive airlifts and bus convoys helped get people out safely.
Monsoon mayhem in Himachal Pradesh
Since June, Himachal Pradesh has faced major monsoon damage—366 lives lost and thousands of crores in damages.
Landslides have blocked hundreds of roads, including highways.
In Kullu district alone, two recent landslides claimed eight more lives while search teams continue looking for one missing person.