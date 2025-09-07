Himachal: 17 die in Manimahesh Yatra landslide; yatra resumes India Sep 07, 2025

Seventeen people lost their lives during this year's Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain and landslides cut off the pilgrimage route.

Most deaths were due to lack of oxygen and severe cold.

The yatra, which began on August 16, was temporarily suspended on August 25 following rains and landslides.