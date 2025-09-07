Next Article
Haryana sends 10 truckloads of relief material to flood-hit Punjab
Haryana just sent 10 truckloads of essential supplies—like food, tents, tarps, and medicines—to help people in flood-hit Amritsar (rural) and Tarn Taran.
Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa flagged off the convoy, showing support for neighbors in need.
CM Saini pledges aid, funds for Punjab
This is part of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's promise to support Punjab with both aid and funds.
Relief will also reach other hard-hit areas like Firozpur and Ludhiana.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan pitched in his entire month's salary for the cause, encouraging others to donate too so recovery efforts can go further.