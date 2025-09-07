Delhi floods displace thousands; relief camps packed, sanitation poor
Flooding from the overflowing Yamuna River has forced more than 18,000 people in Delhi out of their homes.
Relief camps in places like Mayur Vihar are packed and doing their best to provide food and shelter, but space is tight.
With poor sanitation, there's real concern about waterborne diseases spreading among those who've lost almost everything.
Daily wage earners can't work right now
This isn't just about flooded streets—families have lost homes, belongings, and even school supplies.
Many daily wage earners can't work right now, making it even tougher to recover.
Some people are building makeshift shelters outside the crowded camps, while stray cattle on roads add to traffic chaos.
It's a tough situation that highlights how quickly life can change—and why support for displaced communities matters more than ever.