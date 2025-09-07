Delhi floods displace thousands; relief camps packed, sanitation poor

Daily wage earners can't work right now

This isn't just about flooded streets—families have lost homes, belongings, and even school supplies.

Many daily wage earners can't work right now, making it even tougher to recover.

Some people are building makeshift shelters outside the crowded camps, while stray cattle on roads add to traffic chaos.

It's a tough situation that highlights how quickly life can change—and why support for displaced communities matters more than ever.