Delhi hits 163 clean air days in 2025
Delhi has already hit 163 "clean air days" in 2025, matching its best-ever mark from 2022—and there are still four months left in the year.
These are days when the Air Quality Index (AQI) stays in the "good," "satisfactory," or "moderate" range, meaning noticeably less pollution.
Rainy monsoon, government efforts behind better air quality
Thanks to a super rainy monsoon (August was the wettest in 15 years) and government moves like road cleaning and better waste management, Delhi's air is breathing easier.
The city is also prepping for festival season by setting up over 60 artificial ponds for eco-friendly idol immersions—aiming to prevent pollution of water bodies during celebrations.