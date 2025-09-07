Punjab flood disaster: State seeks ₹14,000cr aid from center India Sep 07, 2025

Punjab has been hit hard by recent floods—46 people have lost their lives and nearly 4 lakh residents across almost 2,000 villages are affected.

The state estimates the total damage at ₹14,000 crore and is urging the central government to quickly release emergency funds from the National Disaster Response Fund to help communities recover.