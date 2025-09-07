Punjab flood disaster: State seeks ₹14,000cr aid from center
Punjab has been hit hard by recent floods—46 people have lost their lives and nearly 4 lakh residents across almost 2,000 villages are affected.
The state estimates the total damage at ₹14,000 crore and is urging the central government to quickly release emergency funds from the National Disaster Response Fund to help communities recover.
Crops, health services, education hit hard
Floods have wrecked over 1.75 lakh hectares of crops and caused major losses in rural development, water resources, public works, health services, and education.
Punjab's official request details these damages but says numbers may rise as waters recede.
22,000 people evacuated to relief camps
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is also pushing for ₹60,000 crore in pending central funds that haven't been released yet.
Meanwhile, 24 NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground—over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps where thousands are getting shelter and support while recovery work continues.