Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India set up South Korea final

The Indian men's hockey team has stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2025. The team, led by coach Craig Fulton, thrashed China 7-0 in their last Super 4s match at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Saturday. With this victory, India topped the Super 4s group ahead of South Korea on basis of points and will face them in the final on Sunday.

Goal scorers Six different players get on the scoresheet for India The match saw six different players scoring for India. The returning Shilanand Lakra opened the scoring in the fourth minute, with Dilpreet Singh doubling the lead by converting a penalty corner in the seventh minute. Mandeep Singh scored another penalty corner in the second quarter to give India a comfortable lead at half-time. Rajkumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh extended India's lead further in third quarter before Abhishek added two more goals to complete China's misery.

Final showdown India aim for 4th Asia Cup title This will be India's first appearance in the Hockey Asia Cup final since 2017. A victory against defending champions South Korea would mark India's fourth title win and secure a spot in next year's Hockey World Cup. The team has shown remarkable form throughout the tournament, with contributions from multiple players leading to their dominant victory over China in the Super 4s match.

India India top Super 4s after finising first in Pool A India topped the Super 4s stage. They drew 2-2 against South Korea in the first encounter. Thereafter, India defeated Malaysia 4-1 after having gone behind early on. India needed a draw to make it to the final, but a win that too by a massive margin will help them big time in terms of confidence. Earlier, India topped Pool A ahead of China to reach the Super 4s. India beat China, Japan and Kazakhstan.