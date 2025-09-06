Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is could be on his way out

Andre Onana could leave Manchester United on loan: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:35 pm Sep 06, 202509:35 pm

What's the story

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is could be on his way out of the club on a loan transfer. As per Fabrizio Romano, Turkish club Trabzonspor have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United to sign the player on loan. There is a verbal agreement in place between the clubs and the final decision is now up to Onana, who is reportedly weighing up whether to join the Tukish club or not. The Turkish transfer window closes on September 12.