Andre Onana could leave Manchester United on loan: Details here
What's the story
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is could be on his way out of the club on a loan transfer. As per Fabrizio Romano, Turkish club Trabzonspor have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United to sign the player on loan. There is a verbal agreement in place between the clubs and the final decision is now up to Onana, who is reportedly weighing up whether to join the Tukish club or not. The Turkish transfer window closes on September 12.
Squad dynamics
Bayindir has started all 3 PL matches for Man United
This season, Onana has lost his place in Manchester United's squad to Altay Bayindir. However, the Turkish international has not been able to impress much in all of his three performances in the Premier League. This led to Man United acting on Deadline Day and landing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. Meanwhile, Onana featured in the club's Carabao Cup 2nd-round clash where he was guilty of making two errors that led to goals against Grimsby Town, who won on penalties.
Information
Onana has failed to step up since joining Man United
The 29-year-old joined Old Trafford from Inter Milan in a £47.2m deal in July 2023 under former manager Erik ten Hag. However, he has been under the cosh since then, making high-profile errors over the last 2 seasons.