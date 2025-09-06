Next Article
Sukhna Lake's floodgate opened for 10th time this monsoon
Sukhna Lake's floodgate was opened on Saturday for the 10th time this monsoon—more than any previous year.
Heavy rain in Chandigarh and the catchment area pushed water levels close to the danger mark of 1,163 feet, prompting officials to act fast.
No heavy rain expected in next few days
Opening the gate helps prevent flooding in nearby low-lying areas.
The UT Engineering Department kept a close watch with CCTV and coordinated with local authorities, sending out alerts before opening the gate.
After issues with flooding back in 2020, stricter safety steps are now in place.
Thankfully, no heavy rain is expected over the next couple of days, so things should stay under control for now.