Tamil Nadu launches new scholarship for Muslim students
Tamil Nadu just launched a new scholarship in early September 2025, giving Muslim students a shot at postgrad studies abroad.
Each year, 10 students can get up to ₹36 lakh each to attend top 250 QS-ranked universities worldwide.
The state has set aside ₹3.6 crore for this pilot program for 2025-26 to boost higher education among minorities.
Who can apply?
If you're not exceeding 30 years of age on the first day of April of the selection year, scored at least 60% in your undergrad (fields like engineering, sciences, arts, law and more), and your family income is not exceeding ₹8 lakh per year—you can apply.
The scholarship covers tuition fees, living costs, visa charges, health insurance and airfare.
Key details
Money gets disbursed in four equal parts while you study.
This scheme replaces the old Padho Pardesh program that ended earlier and will be run by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board for the 2025-26 academic year.
A state committee will handle selections to keep things fair and transparent.