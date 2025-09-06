Next Article
Mumbai: 7,400 Ganesh idols immersed amid steady rain
Even with steady rain and an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday, the city's Ganesh Visarjan spirit didn't slow down—over 7,400 idols were immersed by 6pm.
Rainfall hit 34mm in Santacruz and 25mm in Colaba since Friday, with more showers expected through the night.
No major incidents reported
The weather couldn't dampen the celebrations—processions went ahead smoothly as families and pandals came together for idol immersion.
The BMC set up over 290 artificial tanks to help out, while more than 10,000 civic workers and 25,000 police officers kept things safe.
Thanks to all this prep, no major incidents were reported—even at big spots like Lalbaugcha Raja.