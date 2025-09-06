Next Article
Pitbull that attacked woman in viral video shifted to farmhouse
A video of a Pitbull attacking a woman named Hemlata in Jhansi recently went viral, catching the attention of local authorities.
The incident happened on August 31, and shows bystanders and the dog's owner, MK Chaube, struggling to stop the attack.
Thankfully, Hemlata escaped with only minor scratches.
National guidelines on aggressive breeds
After the video blew up online, officials moved the Pitbull to an animal birth control center—even though no formal complaint was filed.
Chaube agreed to shift his dog to his farmhouse outside the city.
Hemlata said she has no objection to the dog.
This move lines up with recent national guidelines urging stricter rules for aggressive breeds due to rising attack cases.