Punjab floods: 46 dead, over 3.87L people affected India Sep 06, 2025

Punjab is dealing with serious floods right now—46 people have lost their lives, and nearly 2,000 villages have been affected by flooding.

Over 3.87 lakh residents have been impacted, with 22,854 people evacuated from affected areas, and crops across 1.75 lakh hectares are damaged after heavy rains caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, to overflow.