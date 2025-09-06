Next Article
Punjab floods: 46 dead, over 3.87L people affected
Punjab is dealing with serious floods right now—46 people have lost their lives, and nearly 2,000 villages have been affected by flooding.
Over 3.87 lakh residents have been impacted, with 22,854 people evacuated from affected areas, and crops across 1.75 lakh hectares are damaged after heavy rains caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, to overflow.
Relief camps shelter over 7,000 people
About 200 relief camps are sheltering more than 7,000 people while NDRF and SDRF teams use over 140 boats for rescue work.
Meanwhile, Punjab's Finance Minister has called out the central government for not stepping in with financial help yet, urging stronger coordination to manage both immediate needs and longer-term recovery.