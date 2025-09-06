Next Article
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra likely to resume next week
The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir might reopen next week, after being paused since August 26 because of a tragic landslide that killed 34 people and injured 20.
Before giving the green light, officials are watching the weather closely to make sure it's safe for everyone.
Track cleared, repairs on
While the yatra is on hold, teams have been busy clearing debris, repairing the damaged track, and fixing up Katra's commercial spots.
This has been the longest break since COVID-19 lockdowns—a sign that safety is top priority before pilgrims can return.
Weather forecasts for September 7-8 will help decide when things get back on track.