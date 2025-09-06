Floods in J&K: Northern Railway to run special trains
After intense rains and flash floods hit Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi, Ramban, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts, Northern Railway is rolling out special unreserved trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Sangaldan from September 8-12.
With highways still shut, these trains are a lifeline for people stuck in flood-affected areas.
Train timings and stops
The Katra-Sangaldan Flood Special will run daily—leaving Katra at 8:40am and returning from Sangaldan at 2:15 pm—with stops at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, and Sawalkote.
It's a practical fix to reconnect isolated towns while roads are down.
Meanwhile, in J&K
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is checking damage in Anantnag and Kulgam. He's called for quick repairs, evacuations where needed, and compensation for those hit hardest.
Schools are closed for now but with water levels dropping in the Jhelum river, things are starting to look up—even as rescue teams stay on alert.