Floods in J&K: Northern Railway to run special trains

The Katra-Sangaldan Flood Special will run daily—leaving Katra at 8:40am and returning from Sangaldan at 2:15 pm—with stops at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, and Sawalkote. It's a practical fix to reconnect isolated towns while roads are down.

Meanwhile, in J&K

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is checking damage in Anantnag and Kulgam. He's called for quick repairs, evacuations where needed, and compensation for those hit hardest.

Schools are closed for now but with water levels dropping in the Jhelum river, things are starting to look up—even as rescue teams stay on alert.