Kerala woman loses ₹2.88cr to Mumbai cops impersonators
A 59-year-old homemaker from Mattancherry was tricked out of ₹2.88 crore by scammers pretending to be Mumbai police officers.
They accused her of money laundering, claimed to find ₹2 crore in a suspicious account under her name, and said she'd earned a ₹25 lakh commission.
They told her to lie if bank staff asked questions
The fraudsters pushed her into a fake "virtual court" online, pressuring her to transfer money in multiple installments while warning her not to tell anyone.
They even told her to say she needed the cash for medical expenses if bank staff asked questions.
Police have registered a case
It wasn't until she went to the Mattancherry police on September 6, 2024, for a clearance certificate that the police made her realize what had happened.
Police have now registered a case and reported the matter to the cyber helpline.