Kerala's Onam to be showcased at international level
Kerala is showing off its famous Onam festival to the world this week, inviting a 12-member delegation from countries like the UK, France, and Vietnam.
It's all part of a Cultural Exchange Programme to boost Kerala's rep as a top cultural tourism spot.
The group is soaking up Kottayam's backwaters, staying with local families, and joining in classic Onam festivities—think colorful pookkalam flower designs, traditional Onasadya feasts, and lively Thiruvonam Maatam ceremonies.
They're also supporting artisans by picking up handmade coconut and clay crafts.
The visit wraps up with the grand Onam Week finale in Thiruvananthapuram on September 9, highlighting Kerala's push for sustainable and inclusive tourism.