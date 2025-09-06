Kerala's Onam to be showcased at international level

The group is soaking up Kottayam's backwaters

The group is soaking up Kottayam's backwaters, staying with local families, and joining in classic Onam festivities—think colorful pookkalam flower designs, traditional Onasadya feasts, and lively Thiruvonam Maatam ceremonies.

They're also supporting artisans by picking up handmade coconut and clay crafts.

The visit wraps up with the grand Onam Week finale in Thiruvananthapuram on September 9, highlighting Kerala's push for sustainable and inclusive tourism.