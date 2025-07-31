Manipur: 4 PLA, Prepak (Pro), KCP (PWG) militants arrested
Manipur police just arrested five individuals, including four militants tied to banned groups like PLA, KCP (PWG), and Prepak (Pro), across several districts on July 30.
These individuals were reportedly extorting money from locals—contractors, business owners, and even regular folks—using threats and intimidation.
During the raids, police also recovered 26 firearms, nine explosives, and plenty of ammo from Churachandpur and Thoubal.
Central government imposed President's rule in February
This police action comes as Manipur continues to struggle with ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023—a conflict that's taken over 260 lives and forced thousands from their homes.
To try to restore order, the central government imposed President's rule back in February this year, suspending the state assembly until at least 2027.