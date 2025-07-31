Next Article
Punjab: Ayurvedic doctor shot at clinic after argument with men
A 44-year-old Ayurvedic doctor, Inderjit Singh, was shot at his clinic in Ferozepur on Wednesday night after a heated argument with three unidentified men.
The reason for the dispute isn't clear yet, but things escalated quickly and ended with gunfire.
Case registered, suspects being traced
Dr. Singh was rushed to a private hospital and is now stable under medical care.
Police have registered an attempted murder case and are working to track down the three suspects.
Investigators are gathering evidence from the clinic and trying to figure out what sparked the attack while Dr. Singh continues his recovery.