Heart attacks: Early warning signs you shouldn't ignore
Heart attacks aren't always sudden—many people get early warning signs like chest discomfort or breathlessness.
While heart attack-related deaths in the US have dropped by 89% since 1970, heart disease is still common, so it's important not to brush off these symptoms.
Arrhythmias and heart failure on the rise
Survival rates for heart attacks are way better today (up from 60% to 90%) thanks to medical advances, says Dr. Jayne Morgan.
But issues like arrhythmias and heart failure are rising, mostly due to habits like smoking, unhealthy eating, and skipping exercise.
Staying active and paying attention to your body's signals can really help protect your heart in the long run.