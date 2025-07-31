Heart attacks: Early warning signs you shouldn't ignore

Arrhythmias and heart failure on the rise

Survival rates for heart attacks are way better today (up from 60% to 90%) thanks to medical advances, says Dr. Jayne Morgan.

But issues like arrhythmias and heart failure are rising, mostly due to habits like smoking, unhealthy eating, and skipping exercise.

Staying active and paying attention to your body's signals can really help protect your heart in the long run.