Manipur: Kuki militants open fire at Army post, 1 soldier injured
India
Late Wednesday night (around 11:40pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2026) in Manipur's Bishnupur district, suspected Kuki militants opened fire at an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai.
The Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly fired back, leading to a 30-minute gunfight that shook the area.
Army, police launch search operation
After things calmed down, the Army, the CRPF, the police, and the Indian Reserve Battalion launched joint searches in the area and nearby hills to make sure no threats remained.
Authorities urged civilians to refrain from spreading rumors, and are keeping a close watch as they work to keep the region secure.