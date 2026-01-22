Manipur: Man abducted and killed as ethnic violence continues
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, 38-year-old Mayanglambam Rishikanta—a member of the Meitei community—was abducted by unidentified armed men on Wednesday evening and then shot dead.
A video showing him pleading for his life before being killed has been widely shared online.
Meitei groups say his wife, who is from the Kuki community, was also taken with him.
Police response and ongoing unrest
Police learned about the murder through the viral video late Wednesday night and started investigating both the kidnapping and killing soon after.
This tragedy happened in Churachandpur, a hotspot in the ongoing conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities.
Since then, violence has claimed 258 lives and forced 60,000 people from their homes—making it one of India's most troubled regions recently.