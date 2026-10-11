Manipur shutdown marks 'National Black Day' over 1949 merger dispute
India
On Thursday, Manipur is seeing a 12-hour shutdown called by seven banned armed groups to mark "National Black Day," protesting the state's merger with India back in 1949.
The shutdown is mainly by banned armed groups largely comprising the Meitei people of Imphal Valley.
If you're in Manipur, don't worry, medical emergencies, media, and religious activities are still running as usual.
Groups allege coerced Manipur 1949 merger
The groups behind the shutdown say the 1949 merger was unfair and claim King Bodhchandra was pressured into signing it.
They accuse India of following an imperialist approach by annexing smaller states and stirring up divisions since then.
This protest is part of a long-running pushback against what they see as colonial influence.