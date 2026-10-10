Manoj Sinha transfers 100 senior J&K police including 28 IPS

Some key names: Danesh Rana is now heading the Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation.

Garib Dass has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General Homeguards, Civil Defence and SDRF from the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur.

Haseeb Mughal steps up as director of the Police Academy.

Abdul Jabbar takes over IG Armed Police Jammu; Shahid Mehraj Rather will handle IG Technical Services J-K; Bisma Qazi is now Traffic Police chief for Srinagar City.

There were also changes in Railways Police and Security Wing.