Manzoor Ahmed killed in Iranian drone strike at Kuwait airport
India
Manzoor Ahmed, a 55-year-old tailor from Ujjain, was killed in an Iranian drone strike at Kuwait International Airport on June 3, 2026.
He had spent nearly 30 years working in Kuwait and was just hours away from flying back to India for his nephew's wedding.
The attack, linked to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, also left several others injured.
Family remembers Manzoor Ahmed as hardworking
Ahmed's last call with his son was about being picked up at the station. He was excited to be home soon.
Family and his son remember him as someone who worked tirelessly for his loved ones. Anas said, "My father never shied away from any job."
His funeral took place in Ujjain on June 5, 2026.