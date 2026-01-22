Maoist leader with ₹1 crore bounty killed in Jharkhand
India
Pathiram Manjhi, a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist), was shot dead by security forces during an operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forests.
Known as Anal Da, Manjhi had a ₹1 crore reward on his head.
Nine other suspected Maoists were also killed in the same encounter.
What this means for the Maoist movement
Manjhi's death is a major setback for the Maoist leadership in Jharkhand—Misir Besra is now the only surviving member of the Central Committee from Jharkhand.
With most senior leaders either killed or surrendered, security forces are ramping up efforts across former Maoist strongholds before their March 31 deadline to stamp out the group.