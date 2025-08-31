Next Article
Maratha protest: BMC opens 300 toilets, sets up medical camps
As the Maratha quota protest enters its third day at Azad Maidan, Mumbai's civic body (BMC) is making sure things run smoothly for the thousands gathered.
Over 300 toilets have been opened for free, and nearly 800 sanitation workers are on duty to keep the area clean while activist Jarange leads the demonstration.
Water tankers, medical help desks set up
To keep everyone hydrated, BMC has set up 25 water tankers at busy spots nearby.
Protesters have also received garbage bags to help manage waste responsibly.
Plus, there's a medical help desk with four teams and two ambulances available around the clock—making sure people stay safe and healthy during the agitation.