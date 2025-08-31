'Double-check overseas job offers': Bihar youth rescued from Myanmar

Around 29,000 Indians are still stuck in similar situations

The group was held captive in a cyber fraud den in Myawaddy until Singh's mother filed a police complaint back home, leading to one arrest.

The Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs teamed up with local police for the rescue.

While these six are safe now, according to Singh, around 29,000 Indians are still stuck in similar situations in Myanmar—so staying alert about job offers is more important than ever.