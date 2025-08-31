'Double-check overseas job offers': Bihar youth rescued from Myanmar
Six young men from Bihar, including computer science engineer Sachin Kumar Singh, have just been rescued after being trapped in a human trafficking scheme in Myanmar.
They'd been promised great jobs in Thailand but ended up held captive in a cyber fraud hub by traffickers instead.
After making it home on August 27, 2025, Singh shared his story and urged others to double-check any overseas job offers with the Indian Embassy.
Around 29,000 Indians are still stuck in similar situations
The group was held captive in a cyber fraud den in Myawaddy until Singh's mother filed a police complaint back home, leading to one arrest.
The Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs teamed up with local police for the rescue.
While these six are safe now, according to Singh, around 29,000 Indians are still stuck in similar situations in Myanmar—so staying alert about job offers is more important than ever.