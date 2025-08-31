Next Article
Farmers, celebrities, langar kitchens: Who's helping flood-hit Punjab
Massive floods hit Punjab earlier in August, causing major damage in places like Abohar and Fazilka.
Even while dealing with their own losses, local farmers have banded together to send fodder and supplies to neighbors in need.
Donation drives are happening across Mansa's markets too.
Relief efforts by Punjabi celebrities and other groups
Punjabi celebrities are pitching in—Satinder Sartaj's Foundation is sending essentials, and Ranjit Bawa announced he would donate his show earnings from Canada.
Langar kitchens run by gurdwara groups are making sure people don't go hungry.
Farmers from Haryana and even a Dubai-based trust have joined the relief efforts, showing how everyone's coming together when it matters most.