Farmers, celebrities, langar kitchens: Who's helping flood-hit Punjab

Relief efforts by Punjabi celebrities and other groups

Punjabi celebrities are pitching in—Satinder Sartaj's Foundation is sending essentials, and Ranjit Bawa announced he would donate his show earnings from Canada.

Langar kitchens run by gurdwara groups are making sure people don't go hungry.

Farmers from Haryana and even a Dubai-based trust have joined the relief efforts, showing how everyone's coming together when it matters most.