IMD predicts heavy rain in Hyderabad on August 31, September 1 India Aug 31, 2025

Heads up, Hyderabad! Moderate to heavy rain is on the way for August 31 and September 1, thanks to a developing low-pressure area nearby.

The IMD says showers will be heaviest in the evenings and early mornings, with cloudy skies and more rain likely sticking around until at least September 4.