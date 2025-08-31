Next Article
IMD predicts heavy rain in Hyderabad on August 31, September 1
Heads up, Hyderabad! Moderate to heavy rain is on the way for August 31 and September 1, thanks to a developing low-pressure area nearby.
The IMD says showers will be heaviest in the evenings and early mornings, with cloudy skies and more rain likely sticking around until at least September 4.
Weather conditions and traffic updates
Expect cooler days (26°C-29°C), sticky humidity, and possible thunderstorms.
If you're heading out, watch for waterlogged roads—especially during evening rush hour—which could mean traffic delays.
No extreme weather warnings yet, but officials suggest keeping an eye on updates in case things change.