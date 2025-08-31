Uttarakhand: Incessant rains wash away bridge connecting India, China

Incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand has caused a major disruption, washing away a key bridge connecting India and China . The incident took place in Chamoli district on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway near Tamak around 2am on Sunday. The bridge was the only direct access route to the Indo-China border in the region, and its collapse has cut off connectivity to several border villages in Niti Valley.

Infrastructure damage Border road swept away The bridge was washed away after the Tamak stream, a seasonal tributary, swelled due to heavy upstream rainfall. A portion of the adjoining Border Roads Organisation (BRO) road was also swept away in the deluge. Meanwhile, several key highways have been blocked due to landslides and debris. Heavy machines are being used for emergency clearance operations on the Badrinath National Highway at Bhanirpani and Paaglanala between Chamoli and Jyotirmath.

Additional closures Yamunotri Dham route under threat The Kund-Chamoli National Highway, connecting Kedarnath to Chamoli, has been shut after a landslide near Bairagana. The pilgrimage route to Yamunotri Dham is under threat as the Yamuna River in Uttarkashi is flowing over the bridge at Shyana Chatti. This makes travel extremely dangerous and cuts off safe vehicular movement.

Severe impact Cloudburst in Chamoli Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts have been among the worst-hit by the rains. A cloudburst in Dewal's Mopata area left two people missing and injured a couple when debris engulfed their house. A cowshed was also destroyed, with 15-20 animals feared buried under rubble. By Friday morning, the Alaknanda River had crossed the danger mark in Rudraprayag, inundating homes and creating a flood-like situation.