Ganesh Chaturthi: Traffic diversions in Chennai today
Heads up, Chennai!
On Sunday, the city is rolling out special traffic diversions for the Vinayagar idol immersion processions.
Expect roadblocks and new routes as idols make their way to beachside immersion spots like Srinivasapuram and Palkalai Nagar.
Alternative routes for private vehicles
To keep things smooth (and avoid gridlock), police are diverting traffic at busy junctions like Gandhi Statue, RK Salai, Luz Junction, and more.
If you're driving from Adyar toward Santhome High Road, you'll need to use alternative routes through RK Mutt Road and Thiruvengadam Street.
Key points for procession vehicles
Idol procession vehicles have their own set paths—after Rathna Cafe junction, they'll be rerouted onto Johnny John Khan Road.
Entry from Ice House junction will be closed during the event.
All procession vehicles must stick to Loop Road from Light House to Srinivasapuram for a smoother festival vibe (and less chaos for everyone else).