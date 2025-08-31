Next Article
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand wash away bridge, isolate villages
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have washed away a crucial bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway, snapping direct access to the Indo-China border and isolating over a dozen villages in Niti Valley.
The Tamak stream's surge not only took out the bridge but also damaged a nearby BRO road, making repairs tougher.
Five dead, 11 missing in monsoon crisis
It's not just the bridge—landslides and rising river levels have blocked major highways to Badrinath and Kedarnath, leaving many routes impassable.
The monsoon crisis has already claimed five lives and left 11 people missing this season.
Rescue teams are working hard, but with roads closed and connectivity severed, it's a tough situation for everyone affected.