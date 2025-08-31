Next Article
Goenka suggests Trump should get Nobel prize for mediating office squabbles
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took to social media with a playful suggestion: Donald Trump should win the Nobel Prize—not for politics, but for "mediating" everyday office squabbles.
He humorously thanked Trump for settling debates as relatable as chai vs coffee, writing, "I propose this noble man to get the Nobel Prize."
Goenka's post struck a chord online, sparking witty replies from users who imagined Trump resolving everything from cricket fan wars (Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli) to snack disputes and even childhood game arguments like pitthu or gilli-danda.
Comments like "Nobel Prize? More like the 'Samosa Peace Prize!'" summed up the lighthearted fun his post inspired.