Goenka suggests Trump should get Nobel prize for mediating office squabbles India Aug 31, 2025

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took to social media with a playful suggestion: Donald Trump should win the Nobel Prize—not for politics, but for "mediating" everyday office squabbles.

He humorously thanked Trump for settling debates as relatable as chai vs coffee, writing, "I propose this noble man to get the Nobel Prize."