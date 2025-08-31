Modi, Xi meet after 5 years to discuss border issues India Aug 31, 2025

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met to talk border management, five years after the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Modi stated, "There is peace and stability on the borders."

They also discussed bringing back direct flights and restarting the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage between India and China.