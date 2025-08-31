Next Article
Modi, Xi meet after 5 years to discuss border issues
At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met to talk border management, five years after the 2020 Galwan clashes.
Modi stated, "There is peace and stability on the borders."
They also discussed bringing back direct flights and restarting the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage between India and China.
This meeting is a big step toward easing India-China tensions and reconnecting people after years of strain.
Modi highlighted that stronger cooperation helps 2.8 billion people.
Restoring travel, cultural exchanges, and steady dialogue not only lowers conflict risk but boosts regional stability—something that matters for everyone across Asia right now.